The government has raised passport fees with effect from 1st January 2024, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube has revealed.

On top of raising tollgate fees, Ncube proposed raising passport fees and vehicle registration fees in his 2024 national budget.

However, no figures were given.

He said money to be raised will go towards road infrastructure.

Apparently, Ncube also reviewed tax free pay threshold to Z$750,000 per month from Z$500,000.

Zwnews