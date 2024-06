The Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion Mthuli Ncube says the government has granted flexibility for corporate income tax payments.

In a press release, Ncube said for companies transacting solely in local currency, taxes will be paid in ZiG.

He adds that if a company operates 60% locally and 40% in foreign currency, taxes should match that ratio.

However, for 2024 Q2, Treasury authorized a 50:50 split for Corporate Income Tax payments in both local and foreign currency.

Zwnews