Today, thousands of civil servants marched in Harare Central Business District, demonstrating against the illegal sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe by the United States of America and other western nations.

At the end of the march, vice president Constantino Chiwenga is expected to address them at the Africa Unit Square.

Although the government has not come clear if the civil servants are being coerced to take part in the match or not, analysts believe they have been forced.

Political commentator Elder Mabhunu says the Zimbabwean government as he knows it, has forced its workers to take part in the march.

“Even civil servants know that the sanctions were imposed on the country in response to human rights abuses by the state.

“So it is clear that they have been forced to take part,” he says.

Today, 25 October, marks the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Anti-Sanctions Day as declared by regional leaders during a summit in August 2015.

