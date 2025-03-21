Parents and guardians have been granted more time to pay examination fees for the November 2025 Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) exams, with the government extending the deadline to 16 May, just over a month beyond the original 28 March cut-off date.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi Moyo, announced the extension on Thursday, March 20, during a Senate session at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

“The public examination fees were scheduled to be paid on or before March 28, but we received a request from Parliamentarians this afternoon that the date be extended.

“In consultation with the stakeholders, we have agreed that the date be extended to May 16,” the Minister said.

The extension is expected to ease financial pressure on parents and ensure that more students can sit for their exams.

The government will continue to subsidise 55% of exam fees for O Level and A Level candidates in public schools.

However, students in private schools and private candidates at public schools will have to pay the full amount.

