President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says his government is committed to improving the welfare for war veterans.

Addressing mourners during the burial of national hero Godfrey Chanakira at the National Heroes Acre this morning, Mnangagwa said war veterans were a vital cog in the country’s attainment of independence.

Major General (Rtd) Chanakira passed on at West End Hospital in Harare on 26 May 2022, after suffering from a heart condition.

He was 65.

Chanakira is survived by wife Faina and three children; Davis, Terence and Godfrey (Jnr).

Major General (Rtd) Chanakira, whose nom de guerre was Cde Garikai Musavengana, was born on 24 May 1957, at Mutepfa Homestead under Chief Marange, Manicaland Province.