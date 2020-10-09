PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says the government remains committed to restoring normalcy and creating empowerment opportunities in Cyclone Idai-affected communities.

Addressing Kopa residents during his visit to Chimanimani this Thursday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa reiterated government’s commitment towards advancing infrastructural development across Cyclone Idai affected communities.

The President noted that improved road network in the province is part of government efforts to restore normalcy, especially for the majority who rely on horticultural production for sustenance.

“We are here in Chimanimani as government to monitor and inspect various developmental projects which we are doing here as we remain committed to improving livelihoods of our people. Roads and bridges are being maintained so that there is easy access to markets for our farmers…..,” he said.

Vice president Retired General, Dr Constantino Chiwenga challenged the people of Chimanimani to remain on high alert regarding Covid-19 saying the battle is still on.

“We should always ensure that we are all wearing our facemasks and maintaining hygienic practices all the time. We are still battling the Covid-19 pandemic and as government we are particularly concerned with fighting this deadly pandemic. As parents ensure that you keep your children safe because in them lays the future and the country’s leaders,” he said.

Meanwhile, the day ended on a happy note for two students, Yeukai Mahesi and Blessing Makaza from Ndima Government Secondary school after President Mnangagwa pledged to pay for their tertiary education.

The school also received twenty laptops from the President, who reiterated his commitment towards unlocking educational opportunities for the vulnerable.

President Mnangagwa handed over 60 tonnes of maize to the local community, reaffirming government’s commitment to ensure that no Zimbabwean dies of hunger.

He was accompanied by his two deputies, cabinet ministers and other senior government officials. -ZBC

