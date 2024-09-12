In a move that will affect many radio stations the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe has banned adverts of prophets and healers on radio and television.

This is not first time though, BAZ issued a similar order in 2018 but this was largely ignored because radio/ TV stations get a lot of advertising from prophets/ healers.

The country has witnessed a surge in advertisements by self-styled prophets and traditional healers.

Many of them claiming to cure various ailments including cancer and AIDS.

Zwnews