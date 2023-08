The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) which is a government entity established by the Energy Regulatory Authority Act Chapter 13:23 of 2011, has announced new price of Liquid Petroleum gas.

The new price is with effect from (tomorrow) 5 August 2023.

LP gas has for years been used alternative source of energy, due to the non availability of electricity.

For long, the country had to contend with loadshedding which was used by the power utility. The situation has since improved.