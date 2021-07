The government is giving Covid-19 vaccines to private clinics and hospitals in infection hotspots.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health, a private doctor can charge a “nominal fee” of ZW$434 and a nurse ZW$220 per injection.

Vaccination Update: 4 056 people received their first dose yesterday, bringing cumulative for first dose to 1 184 435.

Meanwhile 2 049 people received their second dose, bringing cumulative for second dose to 643 203.

-Zwnews