There has been rampant reports alleging that Chinese investors in the country are mistreating local workers, violating labour laws.

Deputy Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, William Manungo responded to reports on Chinese investors’ mistreatment of local workers in Zimbabwe.

“Government is aware of labour laws being undermined and there’s no exception,” he said.

In some cases workers alleged that they are forced to work in the mine shafts without any protective clothing, exposing them to injuries and other health hazards…

They accuse the Chinese investors of verbally and physically abusing them during work.

The Centre for Research and Development (CRD), a Manicaland-based natural resources governance organisation stated that Chinese mining operations in Odzi were blatantly violating laws that regulate health and safety issues.

Recently a Chinese-run gold mining company operating in the Odzi peri-urban area of Mutare district, Zimbabwe was accused of ill-treating workers and flouting the country’s labour laws and regulations, reported Africa Daily.

Notably, the Chinese company registered as Odzi Resources Zimbabwe Private Limited runs a number of gold mines across the country, including in Mashava, Mbalabala, Bulawayo, Kwekwe and Mazowe.

In April 2019, workers at a mining company went on strike over lower wages than legally stipulated and demand for the provision of PPE which went unanswered.

Workers complained that this has exposed them to hazardous fumes and increased the risk of losing limbs or being burnt, reported Africa Daily.

Zwnews