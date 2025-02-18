Image- Masvingo Mirror

Sean Craig Ngwenya, a whizz kid with 3 straight As in Pure Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science is appealing for sponsorship to go to University where he wants to study Computer Science.

As Masvingo Mirror reports, the former day scholar at Gutu High Ngwenya will have his dream shattered unless a good Samaritan comes his way.

His mother who is unemployed and looks after Ngwenya’s 5 siblings survives on piece jobs.

Ngwenya’s case is just one among many others, in which bright underprivileged students fail to proceed due to lack of funds.

The government runs Presidential scholarship targeted at helping bright students from underprivileged families, however not all deserving students can be taken in.

Well-wishers can contact Ngwenya on 0783 296 772 / 0718 847 300 or Mirror Helpline 0716 895 703/ 0775691380.