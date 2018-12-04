Jagannath Prasad “JP” Arora CEO of Gupta owned JIC Mining gunned down in movie style shooting

SOUTH AFRICA: A chief executive of a Gupta-owned mining company, which is facing liquidation, has allegedly been assassinated in a movie-style drive-by hit.

The hunt is on for the killers of JIC Mining Services chief executive JP Arora.JIC Mining Services chief executive Jagannath Prasad “JP” Arora was apparently ambushed by gunmen while driving on New Road, Midrand, on Saturday night.

In a movie-like incident, the vehicle he was driving was sprayed with bullets which hit him claiming his life a short while after the brazen attack that happened after 11 pm, according to police.

Arora, who was alone in the car, had tried to save his life by driving to a nearby hospital with his bleeding body riddled by bullets.

However, he did not make it due to the extensive injuries and loss of a lot of blood.

“The man was shot and drove for some time,” Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told The Star yesterday.

“He stopped when he became powerless. He was certified dead on the road. Police found him already dead (in his car).”

Arora’s assailants fled after their daring attack, leaving police to launch a manhunt.

As the motive for Arora’s killing was unknown, the investigation could also shed light on why he was gunned down and who wanted him dead.

“The suspects have not been arrested,” said Makhubele.

He added that police urged anyone with information to come forward.

JIC Mining Services is one of the Gupta-owned companies facing liquidation.

agencies