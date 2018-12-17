DETAILS: Robbers fire bullets into Smart Bus at 3AM, Kill female passenger(46)

2 robbers disguising as passengers shot and killed a 46-year-old woman in Smart Express Bus on its way to Beitbridge from Mutare.

Three other passengers were critically injured when the robbers fired a volley of bullets into the bus. The deceased was shot through the head.

Police Spokesperson Paul Nyathi has confirmed the incident to The Mirror. The shooting happened at 3am today at Mapai Turnoff which is about 20km before Beitbridge.

The robbers told the driver that they were disembarking at Mapai and when the driver stopped and some passengers took the opportunity to get a break, the robbers suddenly fired into the air and into the bus before collecting cash and cellphones from shell-shocked passengers.

They fled after the robbery and the injured were taken to Beitbridge District Hospital where the deceased was declared dead on arrival.

mirror