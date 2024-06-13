Controversial Australia-based philanthropist Susan Mutami has responded to controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

Using her social media X handle, Mutami criticised Chivayo for denying the allegations surrounding his leaked audio recordings.

“Wicknell, we are not schoolchildren. You can lie to people from rural areas, but not to us.

“We know what’s AI-generated and what’s not. We have many ways to verify.

“You must deceive those without technological knowledge. Lewis Uriri wrote that statement for you; you have no clue what it means.

“Your damage control efforts are ineffective. More revelations are coming. You are stealing from the poor, who struggle to feed their families, while you buy yourself expensive shoes and Rolls Royces using the country’s budget,” she said.

Apparently, Chivayo distanced himself from the audios and apologised to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his family.

Chivayo accused his business partners of trying to tarnish his image and that of President Mnangagwa.

The ruling party and government warned Chivayo against name dropping.

