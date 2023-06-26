A SECURITY guard was arrested on Sunday for raping a woman he caught illegally fetching firewood at a farm he was guarding in Seke.

Alfred Dzenga (46), of Butler Farm, handcuffed the 46-year-old woman and raped her once.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest.

“On May 26, at around 11am, the woman went to Butler Farm alone to fetch firewood. On her way back home, she met the accused who introduced himself as a municipal officer.

“He told her that she was under arrest for illegally cutting down trees.

“The man took her axe as an exhibit and ordered her to follow him to their base.

“They walked for about a kilometre and then he stopped and ordered the woman to sit down, but she refused.

“The man took out a set of handcuffs and ordered her to comply with his orders.

“He sprayed the complainant on the face with an unknown substance and raped her once without protection,” said Insp Chakanza.

He then ordered the woman to take her axe and firewood and go home.

The woman reported the rape to the traditional chief’s officers in Savanhu Village.

On Saturday, at around midday, the woman met Dzenda close to Hunyani River and alerted the chief’s officers. They arrested him and handed him over to Hatfield Police Station.