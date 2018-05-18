Horror as grandson hacks off grandfather’s head with axe

A 25 year old mentaly disturbed grandson, Luckmore Nyakuchena axed to death his grandfather Lameck Ndiraya (70).

It is reported that the tragic incident occurred when the deceased removed chains that had bound Nyakuchena.

Narrating the incident, the wife to the deceased said, “When I first arrived, my husband’s head was next to his body with his hat which Luckmore had put on after chopping off the head as if he was alive. When Lucky saw his grandmother, he picked up his grandfather’s head and holding it by the ears, he advanced towards her saying, “mbuya, hona musoro wasekuru uyu, ndatovauraya, vatofa, (here is sekuru’s head, I have killed him”.

The deceased was identified as headman Ndiraya of Shenayeguta area of Gandanzara village.