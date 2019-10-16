Gringo appeals for US$1000 donation for emergency surgery

Top Zimbabwe actor Lazarus Boora Gringo’s family members have appealed to the public for RTGS 18 000(about ($1000) donations.
The actor was reportedly admitted at Harare Hospital yesterday is supposed to undergo an emergency operation due to complications with his appendix.
The family appealed to social media influencer Jackie Ngarande stating that they were in need for donations for his medical procedure.
They stated that they had some money as well but it wasn’t enough to cover all expenses.
Jackie shared a message from his family on her social media
Hie sis jackie i know makati you dont want maposts ekukumbira marl but today ndauyawo on behalf of the my family.
Kindly asking for help aunt jackie we are really ineed of 18000 rtgS for Lazarus Boora (Gringo) he is going for a surgery ane padiki paainapo will be very grateful. Ta advertiser manewspaper on zbc but we are failing kuwana. Mari yacho maybe one or two or your group might help
Thank you in advance
Ecocash Number 0782726247 TANAKA BOORA
Lets all help.and save Gringo We all enjoyed watching him on TV during our childhood years
Facebook Comments