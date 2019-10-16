Gringo appeals for US$1000 donation for emergency surgery

Top Zimbabwe actor Lazarus Boora Gringo’s family members have appealed to the public for RTGS 18 000(about ($1000) donations.

The actor was reportedly admitted at Harare Hospital yesterday is supposed to undergo an emergency operation due to complications with his appendix.

The family appealed to social media influencer Jackie Ngarande stating that they were in need for donations for his medical procedure.

They stated that they had some money as well but it wasn’t enough to cover all expenses.

Jackie shared a message from his family on her social media