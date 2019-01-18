Greyhound, Citiliner suspend Zimbabwe trips amid #ShutDown protests

South Africa: Greyhound Buses and it’s sister company Citiliner have suspended Zimbabwe trips citing political unrest caused by the #ShutdownZimbabwe demonstrations which quickly turned violent and plunged the country into turmoil.

They have since issued a statement informing their customers about the development:

URGENT MESSAGE ALL SERVICES TO AND FROM ZIMBABWE HAVE BEEN CANCELLED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

PLEASE CONTACT OUR CALL CENTRE ON 011 611 8000 1 087 352 0352 TO RE-BOOK YOUR TRAVEL TICKETS.

For security reasons, a number of cross border travellers from neighbouring countries are no longer using Zimbabwe routes.

Many transport operators have cancelled trips that go via Zimbabwe while others are using Zambia, Botswana and Mozambique to avoid the troubled southern African country.