Great Zimbabwe University has suspended two students for 2 semesters as a result of being admins in a group full of students calling for better service delivery.

Apparently, the targeting of students has been a tool of state universities from Midlands State University to GZ.

One of the suspended student, Linos Munogwenyi vowed to stick to his guns, saying they won’t be silenced.

“Great Zimbabwe University has Suspended me with immediate effect for two semesters over cooked up charges.

“The idea is to silence the voices of the students in the nation but we will continue,” he said.

Zwnews