Great Zimbabwe Hydro which has just opened a power station at Mutirikwi Dam has issued out scholarships to 25 underprivileged secondary and tertiary students from areas around their project.

Project Coordinator Hubert Chipfumbu confirmed the programme. The power station generates 5 Megawatts.

The Great Zimbabwe Hydro Power Company has also constructed a 25km long powerline that will connect the power plant to the national grid.

While small, with an output of less than 2 percent of the present Kariba South average and less than one percent of the Kariba average with normal river flows, the mini-scheme will still be able to ensure that the irrigation pumping from the lake is maintained and provide some assured power for users in the vicinity.

Site manager for Great Zimbabwe Hydro Power Company Engineer Osteen Chiboora told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement that visited the power plant to assess progress recently that the project is now in the home stretch.

