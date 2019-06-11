Grandpa (88) Dies In House Fire Following Prolonged Load Shedding

In a tragic incident, an 88-year-old man from Bulawayo’s Mabutweni suburb died after his house was gutted by fire following prolonged long shedding.

The fire is believed to have been started by a candle that the octogenarian left on when he went to bed. Neighbors had to break down his doors to pull him out of the inferno. Unfortunately, despite their heroic efforts, Mkhululi Ncube was pronounced dead at Mpilo Central Hospital.

A neighbor who spoke to the Chronicle said,

“We were awakened by the smoke that was coming from his room. We called other neighbours and rushed to rescue him as we knew that he was sick. However, the door was locked so we had to smash it open. He had suffered serious burns. We managed to put out the fire. It seems he could not escape the inferno as he was sickly. We called an ambulance which ferried him to Mpilo Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Ncube’s relatives are currently appealing for funds to ensure that they can bury him.