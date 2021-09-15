Zimbabwean tycoon and Sakunda Holdings boss Kuda Tagwirei donating cars to the country’s two biggest football teams Highlanders and Dynamos in Harare today.

Apart from the cars, Sakunda and Kuda gave the clubs a sponsorship deal of US$5.3 million over three seasons and houses.

As reported by Newshawks covering the hand over, the cars will be fuelled, maintained and insured by Sakunda Holdings.

However, the administrative part of the car registerations and such things will be gone by the clubs themselves.

Tagwirei (speaking in English, Ndebele and Shona) told Highlanders executive committee chair Johnfat Sibanda and captain Ariel Sibanda that the player must take his car home and not leave it at work.

He said if there are changes in the clubs it’s their issues not his.

Meanwhile, Tagwirei who is reported to be President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ‘business ally’ has been acussed of corruption.