It is all systems for the start of Grade Seven public examinations which kicks off today and the exam papers have been distributed to all cluster centers across the country.

According to the Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) a tight security measures have been put in place to prevent malpractices during the examinations.

ZIMSEC and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education have confirmed that everything is in place for the tests, which will run for the next two weeks, from September 25th to October 9th.

ZIMSEC spokesperson Nicky Dlamini, pointed out that the Grade Seven examinations are scheduled to commence today, and question papers have been sent to cluster centers for further delivery to the examination centers.

While they have not experienced any paper leakages at the Grade Seven level in previous years, they have implemented stringent security measures, including police presence and monitoring, to safeguard the integrity of the examinations.

Taungana Ndoro, the Director of Communication and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, expressed confidence in the preparedness for the examinations and anticipated an improved pass rate.

Last year, the Grade Seven pass rate was 40.09 percent, with girls outperforming boys.

The slight decline in the pass rate was attributed to various factors, including the need for schools and students to adapt to Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALAs) and the increased number of candidates sitting for the examinations post-COVID-19.

While the exact number of candidates for this year’s examinations is not yet available, it is expected to be confirmed after the exams commence. In 2022, a total of 343,169 candidates took the Grade Seven examinations, representing a 5.4 percent increase from the previous year.

