A Grade 7 learner from Tapfuma Primary School in Rujeko suburb, Marondera allegedly committed suicide under unclear circumstances on Tuesday night.

The boy’s body was discovered by his parents around 6am on Wednesday, hanging from an avocado tree.

A close source said the family was still mourning the loss of another child who died earlier this year.

Police have since taken the body for a postmortem at Marondera Provincial Hospital.

The incident has left many residents in Marondera shocked while the boy has been described as disciplined-The Herald.