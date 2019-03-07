Grade 1 girl(6) killed for speaking IsiNdebele, Killer finally nabbed

Police in Binga have apprehended a school boy(14) who killed his 6 year old sister last week for speaking in IsiNdebele.

The fugitive minor was allegedly hiding out in a cave near his home.

The suspect from Mulindi village, under chief Dobola, whose name is withheld for ethical reasons, is suspected to have killed Senzeni Sibanda, Grade One pupil at Mulindi Primary School.

Sources say the boy was incensed by his sister who “was speaking Ndebele in a Tonga community.”

He then severely assaulted the little girl and threw her into a river resulting in her drowning.