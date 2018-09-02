Picture of Grace Mugabe mother’s Chivhu home… Idah Marufu to be buried here

CHIVHU: Here is a picture of former First Lady Grace Mugabe homestead in Ndwere Village, Headman Madamombe under Chief Chivese where her mother Mbuya Ida Marufu is expected to be buried.

The late Mbuya Marufu was popularly known as Mbuya Mujubheki because of her hubby who worked in South Africa.

The burial date and final arrangements for the late Mbuya Ida Marufu (83), mother -in-law to President Robert Mugabe, will only be known on Monday after the return of Grace who is currently out of the country.

Sources have reported that Grace’s mother will be buried at her rural home. mirror