Grace Mugabe fights to keep Mazowe farms, Blue Roof as Real owners return

Controversial former Zimbabwe First Lady, Grace Mugabe, is apparently battling to keep her Harare properties and Mazowe farms as owners who were kicked out during Robert Mugabe’s reign are now seeking to evict the former first family from the properties.

Langton Chapungu and individuals only identified in court papers as Tongai and Jemwa are the applicants.

Since Mugabe’s ouster from power through a coup in November 2017, the former First Family has not enjoyed peace following several lawsuits filed against them by landlords, farmers and miners dispossessed of their land as the Mugabes expanded their business empire in Harare North and Mazowe in Mashonaland Central province.

In the capital, the family is facing threats from Harare property owners who were displaced to pave way for the expansion of Mugabe’s Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale.

An excerpt from Chapungu’s court papers reads: