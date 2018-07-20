Grace Mugabe ally, ” ex-govt minister Undenge”, jailed 4 years

Former Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge has been sentenced to five years in jail after being found guilty of abuse of office involving $12 650 payment to Fruitlink Communications belonging to Psycholodgy Maziwisa and Oscar Pambuka.

He was found guilty of handpicking a company jointly owned by the Zanu PF legislator and a ZBC broadcaster to do work for Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) without going to tender.

Harare regional magistrate, Hosea Mujaya today (Friday) ruled that because Undenge authored the letter which gave the directive for the company to be hired by ZPC without following due process, the former minister was guilty on abuse of office charges.

One year was suspended.

Undenge who last month told the judge that president Mnangagwa should be arrested for corruption and criminal abuse of office; also told the same court that he was being targeted for backing former first lady Grace Mugabe as her husband Robert Mugabe’s successor.