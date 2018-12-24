Grace Mugabe had S*X with Mutumwa Mawere in SA hotel: Manyowa opens pandora box

South Africa based Zimbabwean journalist Maynard Manyowa has made sensational allegations that the former first lady Dr Grace Mugabe and South African based businessman Mutumwa Mawere had a sexual affair.
In a series of twitter messages directed at Mr Mawere, Manyowa alleged that besides being intimately involved with the former first lady, Mawere engaged in fraudulent activities and is a renowned conman and convicted fraudster.
Meanwhile, readers have questioned Manyowa’s allegations with some suggesting he might be doing some dirty work on behalf of powers in Harare in order to soil Mawere’s image.
Read the explosive texts below:
2. Before i begin, lets just make it clear that Mawere is a huge Grace Mugabe fan & was among the very first people to ever bed Grace while Mugabe was aware.
When everyone criticized Mugabe, Mawere always said “state actors in gov must be blamed for Bob’s misrule. Bob is OK”
3. When Bob was President, Grace would routinely fly to SA and meet with Mawere in luxury accomodation called Saxon in Sandton. In fact, each time Bob thought Makamba & Gono were hitting the cookie on Grace, it was Mawere.
