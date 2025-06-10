The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has warned of carbon monoxide poisoning as cold weather continues.

Posting on his X handle, said as the cold weather continues, citizens should be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

His warning comes after a mother and daughter in Mutoko, Maita and Loveness Gambara, lost their lives after using a charcoal heater in a poorly ventilated room.

They were buried last weekend.

“Let’s ensure there is proper ventilation when using heaters and please note that using charcoal indoors if it has to be done then, a lot caution has to be exercised. Stay warm, stay safe,” he said.

Carbon monoxide is a gas that has no odor, taste or color, it comes from burning fuels, including gasoline, wood, propane or charcoal.

Appliances and engines that aren’t well vented can cause the carbon monoxide to build up to dangerous levels. A tightly enclosed space makes the buildup worse.

The most common causes of carbon monoxide building up are incorrectly installed or poorly maintained or ventilated appliances – like stoves and hot water heaters. Poorly ventilated fireplaces and other gas- or wood-burning appliances can also pose danger.

