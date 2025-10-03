The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has expressed concern over an increase in unauthorised individuals, companies and organisations accessing school premises to market goods and services, warning that such activities disrupt learning and compromise the integrity of the school environment.

In a Press statement issued as schools entered the third and final term of the 2025 academic year, the ministry reminded all stakeholders that this was a critical period focused on public examinations, with Grade 7 and Advanced Level assessments already underway.

“The core business of every school is the uncompromised delivery of quality teaching and learning.

“Therefore, the right to conduct any activity within school premises is strictly reserved for individuals and organisations with prior, written authorisation from the ministry for the current year,” said the ministry.

School heads have been directed to permit entry only to those with valid authorisation and to refuse access to any group or individual attempting to market goods or services directly to learners or staff.

Furthermore, the ministry emphasised that no unauthorised charges or levies should be imposed on parents or guardians by third parties operating in schools.

The ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to providing quality, relevant, and inclusive education and issued a stern directive to all examination centres to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted administration of Grade 7, Ordinary Level, and Advanced Level examinations.

Provincial Education Directors have been instructed to work closely with ZIMSEC Regional Centres to ensure strict adherence to examination protocols, with a strong emphasis on protecting the rights of all registered candidates to sit for their exams without hindrance.

As guidance to organisations seeking partnerships, the ministry urged alignment with its Annual Strategic Targets, available on its official website, and made it clear that unsolicited visits to schools for partnership discussions would not be entertained.

“The ministry expects full compliance with these directives from all school heads and education officials. Our collective focus must remain on securing a productive and successful end to the 2025 academic year,” the ministry said.

The Herald