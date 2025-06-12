The government has announced the reviewing of teachers leave, amid concerns regarding the move.

In a letter addressed to all Provincial Education Directors, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education announced the move.

However, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has warned against what it describes as the unilateral reviewing of teachers leave.

Posting on its X handle, ARTUZ said vacation leave is a condition of service whose terms can not be unilaterally changed by the employer.

“We implore the Public Service Commission (PSC) to do the right thing and properly engage all registered Teacher Unions in line with section 203 (1) (b) read with section 65 (5),” said ARTUZ.

The teacher ls body added that both the PSC and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education seem to have been hijacked by some unrepentant recidivists.

“The slave attitude mentality has to be forcibly exorcised from their mindsets,” added ARTUZ.

Zwnews