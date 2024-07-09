As Zimbabwe prepares to host the Southern African Development Community (SADC) extraordinary Summit, the government’s misplaced priorities have come under scrutiny once again.

While the authorities scramble to impress visiting dignitaries, they are also gearing up for a crackdown on vendors who are merely trying to eke out a living on the streets of Harare.

Critics say the government’s focus on cosmetic fixes and the suppression of informal traders betrays its neglect of the real issues affecting the country.

They say instead of addressing the economic woes and poverty that force citizens to vend on the streets, the regime is opting for a quick fix to appease visiting leaders.

The impending crackdown on vendors exposes the government’s skewed priorities and its disregard for the welfare of its own people.

Change Radio