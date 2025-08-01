Plans are underway to widen and construct dedicated bus lanes along Seke Road, following an increase in fatal road traffic accidents along the stretch.

A fortnight ago, 17 people died at Hunyani Bridge along Seke Road in a fatal road accident involving a commuter omnibus and a 30-tonne haulage truck.

And this week, more than 20 people were injured when a commuter omnibus travelling from Ziko to Harare’s Central Business District burst a front tyre and veered off the road near Chinhamo Service Station.

The injured were rushed to Chitungwiza Central Hospital, where they received treatment. About seven people sustained serious injuries.

In an interview, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said the Government will start widening the road that connects Harare to its most populous dormitory town, Chitungwiza.

“What we are doing, we are going to be having a dedicated bus lane and my team is now seized with that. And we are going to be widening the road again, having more lanes that will be an expressway right up to Makoni Section and straight up to Ten Miles.”

The Herald