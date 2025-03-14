Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu highlighted the government’s efforts to resolve Zimbabwe’s trade deficit, attributed to weak manufacturing sector performance.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mary Chingonzoh, Ndlovu explained that the Zimbabwe Industrial Reconstruction Growth Plan (ZIRGP) focuses on supporting local production.

He said this is aimed at improving competitiveness, and fostering a resilient manufacturing sector.

The plan aims to tackle issues like the cost of doing business and promote local content.

Ndlovu called on stakeholders to support government for rural industrialization, emphasizing skills development and reduced business costs.