The Government of Zimbabwe, through Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, has explained its position on healthcare for Zimbabweans living abroad.

The minister said the government’s main priority is improving healthcare within the country before it can offer full medical support to those in the diaspora.

This came after Citizens Coalition for Change Member of Parliament for Mbizo, Corban Madzivanyika, raised concerns about Zimbabweans in South Africa.

He pointed out that they are struggling to access basic medical care.

Madzivanyika asked if the government could help by paying medical bills for its citizens living there.

Zimbabweans in South Africa have been facing a number of challenges with regards to living conditions and healthcare.

Sometimes they are subjected to xenophobic attacks after being accused of engaging in criminal acts, or being accused of taking away jobs from locals.

