The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) which is a Government entity established by the Energy Regulatory Authority Act Chapter 13:23 of 2011 has announced new fuel pump prices.

In a statement, ZERA said the price will remain effective until 4 September 2024.

The energy regulator has advised the public and operators that the blending ratio is at E20.

Operators are allowed to sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as stipulated by the fuel pricing regulations.

Stakeholders are urged to verify the petroleum price releases by ZERA on the official ZERA website, Facebook, or Twitter handle.

Zwnews