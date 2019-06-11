Govt Reads Riot Act To Tongaat Hulett

The government yesterday read the riot act to giant sugar producer – Tongaat Hulett accusing the company of economic sabotage. The government accused the company of unjustified price increases after the price of sugar doubled last week.

Addressing Zanu-PF Manicaland’s Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said,

We are fully aware of acts of economic sabotage that are going on which however do not come as a surprise because some elements in the political arena openly declared that they would spoil the broth.

We are wondering what is really happening in the country that justifies a 100 percent increase in prices of basics within a week. It is clear sabotage. What is Tongaat Hulett importing in its production of sugar that justifies the current prices? What currency are they using in paying their workers that warrants these increases?

We will soon see the introduction of people’s shops in all corners of the countries from cities, towns to villages. Silo products will be sold at affordable prices in these shops. As Government, we have already set aside $70 million to fund the provision of people’s shops and more funds are already being sourced to ensure that we compete at the same level with these unscrupulous elements in business.

-State Media