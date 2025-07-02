By Hopewell Chin’ono

The Zimbabwean government has cancelled the upcoming judges’ political indoctrination which was meant to be run by the ruling party’s school of ideology and the secret service, CIO.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba (pictured) had announced the move to send judges for indoctrination at the Chitepo School of Ideology.

However, the plan was dropped after a massive public outcry opposing the political brainwashing sessions being imposed on all Zimbabwe’s judges.

Zimbabwe’s judiciary has been irreparably compromised by Emmerson Mnangagwa, and this political indoctrination session was just a step too far for many Zimbabweans online.

Even captured judges have their limits, and this time, the public drew the line for them.

This is why we ask you to retweet and reshare important content, news and analysis.

The regime only responds to issues that go viral and embarrass it internationally!

Until we understand how to use social media meaningfully, we will always miss such key moments.

Your share and retweet might feel small, but together those clicks are the only megaphone dictators still fear.