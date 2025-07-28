Women’s Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa & Local Govt Minister Daniel Garwe are touring the Glen View Area 8 Complex to assess damage after a devastating fire.

Hundreds of informal traders lost goods & machinery worth thousands.

Meanwhile, after touring the fire-hit area the ministers assured affected traders of government support.

Plans are underway to rebuild, upgrade infrastructure & enhance disaster preparedness in informal markets.

Apparently, on the 8th of September 2022, the informal economy fraternity woke up to the devastating news of yet another fire outbreak at the Glenview Area 8 Complex in Harare.

The Complex houses over 500 informal economy enterprises that specialises in the production and selling of furniture.

This was the second time that year, fortunately on the first case the fire was quickly dowsed by alert traders.

It was estimated that over 1500 young people and women are either directly or indirectly employed at the complex providing a much needed relieve to a population that has found it hard to be employed in the formal job market.

The fire, has now become an annual occurrence, came at a time when a lot of informal economy works stationed at Glen view Area 8 Complex, were beginning to find their footing after the ravaging effects of COVID 19 to their businesses.