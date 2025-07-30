Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, says the government is making efforts to enhance traffic management and road safety.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing, he the government is implementing various initiatives, including capacitating the police to effectively enforce traffic regulations, resourcing the vehicle inspection department, standardizing driver training, and utilizing traffic cameras for monitoring.

Additionally, he said legislative amendments are being made, demonstrating the government’s commitment to improving road safety.

The country has over the years recorded accidents most of them attributed to human error.

The country’s roads have not helped things either as most of them are damaged.

Zwnews