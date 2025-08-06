The Government has launched a US$50 million Agriculture Buffer Fund launched to ensure timely payments to farmers.

AFC Holdings a wholly owned by the Government of Zimbabwe to manage State land & mobilise local funding.

At least 11,000ha has been allocated to AFC Land Development Bank.

This is aimed at ending reliance on offshore funding & build local value chains.

Farmers will now be placed at the centre of funding, value addition & food security.

This is another bold step under Vision 2030 to empower the people and grow the economy!