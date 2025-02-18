The government has given a greenlight to the Invictus Energy gas project in Muzarabani.

“Our ambition to become a major gas producer has taken a major step forward as Invictus Energy secured Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) approval for its gas project in the Cabora Bassa Basin.

“This milestone allows the Australia Stock Exchange-listed company to commence pilot production and move toward commercialization,” said the company.

The Mukuyu gas field, which holds an estimated 230 million barrels of oil equivalent or 1.3 trillion cubic feet of gas, was ranked the second-largest oil/gas discovery in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023.

With agreements already in place for a gas-to-power project at Eureka Gold Mine, Invictus aims to help alleviate Zimbabwe’s energy crisis, with potential expansion to the national grid and the SADC region.

The ESIA approval underscores Invictus’ commitment to sustainable resource development and positions Zimbabwe as a future regional energy hub.