The Government has activated thorough investigations into the Redwing Mine disaster, with a raft of measures being put in place to curb similar incidences.

The mine is allegedly owned by ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Mabvuku-Tafara Scott Sakupwanya, who has since disowned it.

Apparently, Sakupwanya is said to be President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s top ally.

A string of mine disasters recorded in the country over the years, among them the Battlefields Mine disaster of 2019, and the recent collapse of a shaft at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga which left 15 miners trapped underground, have exposed serious safety gaps within the mining sector.

The mine accidents have claimed lives, while some have been lucky to survive but not without scars.

The government has since taken a tough stance, starting with a thorough probe into the Redwing Mine disaster.

Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Honourable Polite Kambamura said, “We are going to institute a thorough investigation into this incident, but it’s not only ending at Redwing Mine.

“This we shall also do at various mines where disasters have been recorded. Among the measures that we shall be looking at are proper mine closure plans and registration of mines. Mine officials will increase their visibility on the ground.”

Strict adherence to proper artisanal mining standards will also be enforced.

“If a mine has a mine closure plan, what needs to be done now is implementation. Failure to do that will then activate law enforcement. There is a pattern that we have seen in the artisanal mining sector where some miners are robbing pillars in disused mines. This is very dangerous, and anyone caught robbing pillars in disused mines will be dealt with severely by the law,” he added.

Experts say the Redwing Mine disaster has provided critical insights for authorities to craft measures and policies that will enhance the monitoring of both large and small-scale players in the mining sector.

ZBC/ Zwnews