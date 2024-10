The government has gazetted Statutory Instrument 172 of 2024, in conjunction with SI 54 and SI 111 of 2024, which provides an exemption from the prohibition on importing motor vehicles 10 years and older.

This exemption now extends to all immigrants, as defined in the Customs and Excise regulations.

To qualify for this exemption, individuals must meet the necessary Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) eligibility requirements.

Zwnews