The Government has gazetted new education regulations Statutory Instrument 13 of 2025 to address a number of issues.

According to the new SI schools should provide psychosocial support to pupils that fall pregnant and allow them to stay in school and finish their studies.

The new law also prohibits pupils from entering staff living quarters.

Meanwhile, there is also a provision that no child shall be barred from school for failing to pay fees or not having a birth certificate.

Zwnews