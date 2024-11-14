Renowned ZANU PF apologist Kudzai Mutisi says the country is subjected to unending bad publicity because of government failures.

Mutisi, an alleged ruling party foot soldier or Murakashi says it is worrying that the Zimbabwean national soccer team the Warriors is playing home matches in South Africa.

He castigates the government for failing to have just a single stadium that is up to standard to host international matches.

“It’s really a shame that the whole govt fails to prepare one stadium… very shameful….

“Always embarrassing the nation… no wonder there is unending bad publicity, it’s these small things that make a difference… what has @KirstyCoventry been doing all along?” He asks.

The Warriors are in Polokwane ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match against Kenya set for Peter Mokaba Stadium today.

All the stadiums in Zimbabwe were condemned as being of poor standard by the world’s football governing body, hence the Warriors are playing their home matches away from home.

Zwnews