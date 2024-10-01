Families of former workers from Zvishavane’s Shabanie Mine are being forcibly evicted from their homes by the government, Change Radio reports.

These workers, some of whom dedicated over 30 years working for the mine, were dismissed without any compensation.

They also did not get pension when the mine halted operations in 2002 due to corruption, nepotism and economic mismanagement.

Now, these families are left homeless, forced to endure Zimbabwe’s deepening economic crisis with nowhere to turn.

Zwnews