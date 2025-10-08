The Government of Zimbabwe has expressed concern over the circulation of what it calls a fake document claiming to be an Intelligence and Risk Assessment Report.

In a statement issued by Information Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere on 7 October 2025, the Government condemned the act as a serious violation of cyber laws, describing it as criminal, misleading, and defamatory.

The public has been urged to disregard the false publication, with authorities emphasizing that all official Government communications are only released through verified and authorized channels.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has departed for Nairobi, Kenya, to attend the 24th Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Heads of State and Government Summit.

The high-level gathering is being held under the theme “Leveraging Digitalisation to Deepen Regional Value Chains for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth.”

The summit aims to strengthen regional integration by advancing digital transformation and fostering inclusive economic growth across member states.