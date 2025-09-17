Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo says Zimbabwe remains committed to transition to renewable energy with a focus on wind, geothermal, and solar powered projects.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing Moyo said in the first half of the year, the Rural Electrification Fund successfully executed projects leveraging grid extension, off-grid solar electrification, and biogas technology.

The beneficiaries include 3,118 primary schools, 1,557 secondary schools, 1,046 clinics, 471 government extension office centers, 304 chiefs’ homesteads, 1,311 business centers, 873 small-scale farms, and 1,302 villages.